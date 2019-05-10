LSU set to face La. Tech in exhibition basketball game to benefit tornado recovery efforts

RUSTON, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Louisiana Tech will face each other in an exhibition basketball game to benefit tornado recovery efforts in Ruston, the two programs announced Friday.
The “Hoops 4 Disaster Relief” game for charity will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston.
The Ruston area and Louisiana Tech campus were severely damaged by an EF-3 tornado on April 25.
“This is what we do in Louisiana,” said LSU basketball head coach Will Wade. “When someone needs help, we all pitch in. We have seen the horrific damage in Ruston and on the Louisiana Tech campus after the April tornado. LSU basketball is happy to join with the Tech basketball team in this relief effort exhibition game for tornado victims. We hope fans of both teams will join us at the Thomas Assembly Center."
The exact time of the game will be announced at a later date. Tickets are available through Louisiana Tech.
