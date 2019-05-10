Former LSU LB Kendell Beckwith placed on reserve/non-football injury list by Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WAFB) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed former LSU linebacker Kendell Beckwith on the reserve/non-football injury list, the team reported Friday.
Beckwith missed all of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery due to an ankle injury suffered in a car crash in the spring of 2018.
Beckwith was a passenger in the vehicle.
The Bucs selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Clinton, La. native out of East Feliciana High was the 2012 Warrick Dunn Award winner and the WAFB Sportsline Player of the Year.
