FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 10:30 PM:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of Northwest Cameron and Southwest Calcasieu. This storm is capable of producing winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter sized.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of SWLA. This includes Beauregard, Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Cameron Parish. This means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing hail and gusty winds.
