FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy storms depart but more possible this afternoon/evening

The heaviest rain earlier this morning have already led to flash flooding and fast rising water during the overnight which is likely to recede quickly on streets for the morning commute. Water releases have already begun from Toledo Bend Reservoir as predicted, with five gates currently open at one foot each. Additional releases could be possible if the reservoir levels further rise. Pay close attention to the weather if you live near rivers as additional rises will be likely over the days ahead, sending many spots along the river into flood stage.