FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy storms depart but more possible this afternoon/evening

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With school closures already being announced for many districts throughout Southwest Louisiana today, make sure to check our list at KPLCTV.com for the latest list. Heavy rain and flooding underway now certainly made for a wise decision by those districts, and if your school isn’t closed today then certainly use your best judgement before venturing out this morning, and never drive across flooded roadways.
The heaviest storms look to remain confined to mainly the early morning hours and have already greatly lessened in intensity although some additional storms by the afternoon hours will remain a possibility as these storm complexes are tough to predict with any precision out more than a few hours due to their erratic nature of how they form and move along. Stay weather aware today especially when outdoors and plan to keep the KPLC Weather App alongside to receive weather alerts immediately when they are sent out.
The heaviest rain earlier this morning have already led to flash flooding and fast rising water during the overnight which is likely to recede quickly on streets for the morning commute. Water releases have already begun from Toledo Bend Reservoir as predicted, with five gates currently open at one foot each. Additional releases could be possible if the reservoir levels further rise. Pay close attention to the weather if you live near rivers as additional rises will be likely over the days ahead, sending many spots along the river into flood stage.
We’ll have one more First Alert Weather Day on Saturday before wrapping up this very messy weather pattern with rain and storms again likely on Saturday through the afternoon and evening. Even though it won’t be raining all day, quick developing storms could catch you off guard if you’re not prepared and will be capable of heavy downpours, intense cloud-to-ground lightning and some small hail and damaging winds.
Outdoor activities, if not canceled, should be very aware of the weather conditions be prepared to take action quickly in the event a lightning-charged thunderstorm develops. Remember, if thunder roars go indoors. If you can hear thunder outside then you’re close enough to get struck. Go indoors and stay away from windows until the thunders subsides. Again, exact timing with these storm complexes on Saturday will not be easily predicted until a few hours before they form, so pay attention to the forecast throughout the day.
Any rain on Sunday should be confined to the early morning hours, as a cold front will finally push through and bring drier air into the region and clear things out by afternoon and evening. Some storms return again by the middle to latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
