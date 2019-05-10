FIRST ALERT LIVE WEATHER BLOG - Overnight Hail and School Closures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Watches throughout our area the ugly weather looks like it will be continuing throughout the day.
HAIL
4:00 a.m. - There have been multiple reports throughout the area of golf ball size and larger hail. Tune in to 7 News Sunrise for the latest and send in your own viewer pictures of hail this morning.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
4:00 a.m. - Jeff Davis, Cameron, Allen, Beauregard, Vernon and Calcasieu Parish schools will be closed today due to the weather.
Also closed will be:
- Schools in the Diocese of Lake Charles, Lake Charles Charter Academy, Southwest LA Charter Academy and Lake Charles College Prep.
- SOWELA Technical Community College
- Unitech Training Academy. Its graduation ceremony has been rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, May 14.
- Hayleigh’s Childcare Learning and Development Center
- A Mere Childcare
- All About Me
- Nelson Academy
- Baby World
- Kids World
- First Methodist School in Lake Charles
- Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School
- Avery James School of Cosmetology
- BeauCare Inc.
- University Methodist Day School
McNeese State University has announced that it will be OPEN. However, employees are told to use their good judgment when it comes to the inclement weather. If an employee is unable to make it due to the severe weather they are asked to call their supervisor.
