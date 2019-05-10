First Alert Forecast: Rain threat not over; More heavy rain Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it is a First Alert Weather Day. We are still expecting a lot of rain in the area. It will not be as much as what we saw this morning, but still enough to require an umbrella. Even a little bit of rain can do a lot of damage at this point with the ground so saturated. The good news is that I do not expect any more severe weather today.
This evening, there should be more storms around. They will be isolated storms, so not everyone will see the rain. I am keeping the rain chances up to 40% through the evening hours. Those rain chances will increase more by tonight. If you have any evening plans, I would have an indoor plan or at least an umbrella with you.
Overnight, there is a chance we do not see as much rain. There will be a few light showers, but no heavy rain. We will not be done with the heavy rain though. By the early morning on Saturday, there could be a large wave of showers bringing heavy rain. The timing is still in question of when that will arrive. But through out the night, I am keeping the rain chances up for some of those scattered showers.
Saturday will have higher rain chances in the morning. The timing of this next upper-level disturbance is still uncertain. It will likely arrive in the morning and last through the afternoon. That is when we can expect the most rainfall. There will be plenty of thunderstorms activity as well. The severe threat is low, but not completely ruled out. Any Saturday plans should have an indoor alternative just in case.
Sunday morning will likely have more rain as well. This will likely be a continuation from Saturday evening. The rain will be heavy at times in the morning, even before sunrise. Later in the morning, the storms should come to an end, but the showers may linger a little longer. Rain chances on Sunday are up to 40%.
Later in the day on Sunday, a stalled front that has brought all the rain, will begin to move to the south and east. Therefore, the rain chances should start to come to an end. Fingers crossed that this turns out to be true. Especially since Sunday is Mother’s Day. There is a chance Sunday afternoon becomes a nice day.
With all of the rain expected, that may cause flooding for a brief time. It has also caused some river levels to rise. Toledo Bend is now in the action stage, so there may be some releases throughout the weekend. Those of you living along the Sabine River should monitor the river level over the next several days.
Next week is still in question. There is a lot of uncertainty if there will be rain as we begin next week or not. That is because there is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models. There are some models showing no rain at all on Monday, while the others are showing a lot of coastal showers that may move inland. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain on Monday.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will likely have more rain on its way. Another upper-level disturbance is going to be passing through. I do not expect as much rain as what we have seen this week, but the rain chances will be a little higher. Keep the umbrella handy through most of next week.
