Firefighters put out DeQuincy house fire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A house fire in DeQuincy was put out this morning by the Ward Six Fire Protection District 1.
The department reports that it responded to the house fire on Gearen Rd. at 4:49 a.m.
On arrival firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the home and a fire in the kitchen.
Firefighters extingushed the fire and rescued two dogs from the home. The home’s residents were able to safely make it out of the home prior to the department’s arrival on scene.
The department says the cause of the fire was an electrical short in wiring in the kitchen. The home received fire and water damage in the kitchen as well as heavy smoke damage throughout the home.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.