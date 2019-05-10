Chennault International Airshow schedule

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airshow is here!
The show begins tonight and continues through Sunday, May 12 at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.
The airshow will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft. Performers will include the U.S. Air Force, Alabama Boys Flying Circus, Texas Raiders, and the some of the Red Bull aircraft and jump teams.
For more information about the Chennault Airshow as well as ticket prices click HERE.
Schedule
Friday Twilight Show:
Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10.
Opening ceremony is at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 11:
- Gates open at 9 a.m.
- Opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 12:
- Gates open at 9 a.m.
- Opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Performers:
- U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor
- Phillips 66 Aerostars
- Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter
- Red Bull Jump Team
- Red Bull Aerobatic pilot Kirby Chambliss
- Kevin Coleman Extra 300SHP
- Heritage Flight: F-16 & P-51
- Wild Blue Rodeo with Lt. Colonel Joshua “Tater” Boudreaux, a veteran U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter pilot
- Aftershock Jet Fire Truck
- B-17 Flying Fortress with the historic “Texas Raiders”
- Wing Walker Ashley Shelton
- American Dream P-40 Warhawk
- Aerobatic pilot Jacquie B
- Randy Ball Soviet-built MiG-17F
- Matt Younkin Beech 18
- Alabama Boys Flying Circus
- BMX star Terry Adams
- Precision Exotics drive stunts
