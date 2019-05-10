Catch KPLC’s full coverage of Pres. Trump touring Cameron LNG Tuesday

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - President Donald Trump will tour Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Cameron Parish next Tuesday.
The President's time of arrival is unknown, but we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
The President will discuss LNG facilities as they relate to domestic job creation and energy infrastructure, according to a White House official.
The White House says LNG export facilities like Cameron generate billions of dollars in investments, create thousands of jobs, support domestic energy production, and position America to be the dominant energy exporting country globally.
Pres. Trump’s visit follows two executive orders he signed in Houston on April 10 “to remove barriers to new energy infrastructure,” according to the White House.
This is the President’s third trip to Louisiana since inauguration.
