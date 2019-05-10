Boil advisory and water outage for parts of Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A water outage and boil advisory are affecting areas of Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish.
Due to flooding in the Longville area, the following customers will be without water service until further notice:
- Customers located from 648 to 1198 Memorial Church Road
- 184 to 685 Red Head Creek Road
- Customers on Brown Road, Bettye Loop, LaFleur Road, Al Gist Road, and Siegfried Lane
The repairs cannot be performed until flood waters have receded.
A boil advisory has been issued for customers in the following areas:
- Residents on Memorial Church Road, Brown Road, Bettye Loop, LaFleur Road, Al Gist Road, and Siegfried Lane
- Customers from 184 to 685 Red Head Creek Road
