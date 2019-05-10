Boil advisory and water outage for parts of Beauregard Parish

May 10, 2019 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 6:06 PM

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A water outage and boil advisory are affecting areas of Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish.

Due to flooding in the Longville area, the following customers will be without water service until further notice:

  • Customers located from 648 to 1198 Memorial Church Road
  • 184 to 685 Red Head Creek Road
  • Customers on Brown Road, Bettye Loop, LaFleur Road, Al Gist Road, and Siegfried Lane

The repairs cannot be performed until flood waters have receded.

A boil advisory has been issued for customers in the following areas:

  • Residents on Memorial Church Road, Brown Road, Bettye Loop, LaFleur Road, Al Gist Road, and Siegfried Lane
  • Customers from 184 to 685 Red Head Creek Road

