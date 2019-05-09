SWLA Arrest Report - May 8, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 8, 2019.
Devin Wayne Koonce, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Brandon Jones, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); armed robbery; aggravated second degree battery.
Robert Paul Doty II, 30, Sulphur: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy James Langley Jr., 35, Sulphur: Armed robbery; aggravated second degree battery.
Kentrell Joseph Dunn, 18, Lake Charles: Attempted first degree murder; battery of a correctional facility employee (5 charges); simple assault; contempt of court.
Jacoby Jawan James, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Howard Joseph Boutte Jr., 39, Kaplan: Contempt of court.
Todd NMN Conte, 50, Umatilla, FL: Federal detainer.
Ralph Lucas Francis, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Trevor Wayne James, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Tara Doreen Derouen, 43, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
Mark Anthony Griffin, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Damien Dewain Louis, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Wade Joseph Conner Jr., 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
James Phillip Gaharan Jr., 55, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Matthew Joseph Doucet, 23, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a prescription for a CDS and/or legend drug; carrying a weapon during a crime.
Reiko Johnson Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
John Kendrick Lewis, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a weapon during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; contraband in a penal institution.
Javeon Jaron Green, 18, Lake Charles: Drive-by shooting; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Travis Wayne Sellars, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); trespassing.
Joel Earnest Talyon Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Devonte Isiah George, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Andre Price Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; aggravated flight from an officer.
