Stay weather aware ahead of this weekend’s storms

By Luke Burdsall | May 9, 2019 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 11:40 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the multi-day storm rolling through Southwest Louisiana, these are some useful things to keep in mind.

  • Know the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning.
  • Be mindful of lightning.
  • Be safe on the roadways. Do not drive through high water. Remember that only 12 inches of water can carry away a car and only 6 inches of water can carry away an adult. Also, driving through water in subdivisions can create a wake that pushes water into homes.
  • Use sand bags to avoid flooding in your home. Click here for a list of locations. Don’t forget to bring your own shovel.
  • Keep a N.O.A.A. weather radio handy.

