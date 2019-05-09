Stay weather aware ahead of this weekend’s storms

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the multi-day storm rolling through Southwest Louisiana, these are some useful things to keep in mind.
- Know the difference between a weather watch and a weather warning.
- Be mindful of lightning.
- Be safe on the roadways. Do not drive through high water. Remember that only 12 inches of water can carry away a car and only 6 inches of water can carry away an adult. Also, driving through water in subdivisions can create a wake that pushes water into homes.
- Use sand bags to avoid flooding in your home. Click here for a list of locations. Don’t forget to bring your own shovel.
- Keep a N.O.A.A. weather radio handy.
