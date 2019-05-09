Noise expected as planes arrive for Chennault Airshow

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Several planes will be arriving in the area today for the Chennault Airshow so expect a little noise on top of the thunder you may be hearing.
A C5 will be landing in the area at 10:30 a.m.
A B-5 will be landing at 1 p.m.
And two F-22 Raptors will be “buzzing” Lake Charles before landing at 12:45 p.m.
The Airshow begins with a twilight show on Friday and continues with shows on Saturday and Sunday.
There is the threat of bad weather, but Airshow officials say preparations as they monitor the weather.
Tickets to the Airshow are non-refundable, but officials say if Friday or Saturday’s show is cancelled, those tickets will be able to be used at one of the remaining shows.
You can find a schedule for the show and maps for the attractions HERE.
For more information, visit chennaultairshow.com
