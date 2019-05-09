New “one ring” phone scam

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - By now, we’re all well aware of robo-calls, but now scammers are trying something new. They aren’t trying to sell you anything, they just want you to call them.
It’s known as the “one ring scam." They call you, usually in the middle of the night, and hang up after one or two rings. You probably don’t think much of it, but then they call you again and again, only letting it ring a couple of times.
They want you to think it’s important, maybe even an emergency.
The problem is it’s an international number, meaning when you call you’re going to be charged a high fee just for connecting, and then if they can keep you on the phone even more charges are racked up.
To make sure you’re not one of the consumers finding unwanted overseas tolls on your phone bill don’t call an international number back that you don’t know, even if they call you multiple times.
A good rule to follow is if it’s important they’ll leave a voicemail, then you can decide if it’s a real call or not.
As of now, the calls are mainly coming from a “222” country code, but that could change.
If you think you’ve received one of these calls report it to the FCC. You can find a link to that HERE.
If you’re not sure, and you think it may be your loved one, call them directly on the number you already have saved.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.