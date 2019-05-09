McNeese St. QB James Tabary will participate in Saints rookie minicamp on tryout basis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - McNeese St. quarterback James Tabary will participate in Saints rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis, a league source told FOX 8 sports.
Tabary, who prepped at Holy Cross, started for three seasons for the Cowboys after beginning his collegiate career at Arkansas St. He set McNeese St. single-season passing records in 2016 for most completions with 249 and pass attempts with 415. Tabary was named Southland conference player of the year that season.
Along with Tabary, Fresno State’s Marcus Maryion and Iowa State’s Kyle Kempt will also tryout this weekend.
