McNeese downs Prairie View 4-1 in final midweek game

LAKE CHARLES- After surrendering a first-inning run, the McNeese Cowboys scored four unanswered, including three in the seventh inning, to defeat Prairie View 4-1 in the team’s final mid-week game of the season.
A two-run double by Nate Fisbeck put the Cowboys on top in the seventh, then an RBI sacrifice fly by Carson Maxwell completed the game-winning inning.
The Panthers (17-33, 9-14 SWAC) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first after hitting a lead-off triple and then bringing him home on an RBI groundout to short.
McNeese (27-22, 12-12 SLC) responded in the fourth with one run of their own to tie the game.
Bryan King (4-1) got the start for the Cowboys on Wednesday night for his second start of the year. King finished the night with 3.0 inning pitched, gave up one run on two hits, one walk, struck out three and got the no-decision.
After King's three innings, the Cowboys bullpen would be masterful, throwing four combined arms for the final six innings. The McNeese bullpen combined for only two hits, zero runs allowed, and six strikeouts.
In the seventh, the Cowboys offense came alive with back-to-back singles from Jake Dickerson, who pinch-hit for Jacob Stracner, and Dustin Duhon. Freshman Payton Harden then drew a walk on a nine-pitch at-bat to load the bases. That’s when Fisbeck provided the clutch two-run double to the left field wall to give the Cowboys the lead.
McNeese tacked on one more insurance run in the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field by Carson Maxwell to bring the score to its final 4-1.
Cayne Ueckert was credited with his second win on the year and Aidan Anderson struck out the side in the top of the ninth to earn his seventh save on the season.
McNeese will be back on the field Friday night in a crucial weekend Southland Conference series against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, who only sit half a game behind the Cowboys in the conference standings. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Joe Miller Ballpark.
