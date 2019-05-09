Lotte Chemical and Westlake Chemical hold grand opening for new chemical complex

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Local, state and even global leaders were in the Lake Area on Thursday for the grand opening of the Lotte Chemical and Westlake Chemical complex.
The $3.1 billion project has been years in the making, the combined site spans about 250 acres in Westlake.
The joint venture ethylene and the Lotte Chemical work-scale ethylene glycerol production facility marks an important partnership between the United States and South Korea, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
“This is a tremendous achievement for the state of Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish," Edwards said. "It’s also good for the relationship that we have with South Korea. And the importance is highlighted I think by the fact that the Prime Minister of South Korea was here today, the South Korean Ambassador to the United States, as well as the United States Ambassador to South Korea.”
Also in attendance, President Donald Trump’s Deputy Assistant, Sylvia May Davis.
Davis read a letter written by the President about the opening, which she says he signed on Wednesday.
The plant will produce materials for things like tires, clothing, plastic wraps, shoe soles and much more.
It’s said to have created 250 direct jobs for Southwest Louisiana, along with about 2,000 indirect jobs.
Governor Edwards said in addition, the U.S. headquarters for Lotte has also officially moved from Houston to Lake Charles.
“It’s further testament that we are moving in the right direction," Edwards said. “That investing in education and making sure that we have the Talent Pipeline in place, we’re going to continue to generate these investments and these job creation projects like we have today."
Deputy Assistant Davis said it’s that innovation that has President Trump excited about the development taking place in SWLA.
“This is exactly the type of investment that the United States wants to celebrate, that we want to see more of."
This event preceded the President’s trip to Cameron LNG in Hackberry next week.
This new chemical plant is the seventh Westlake Chemical operation in Louisiana, they also have facilities in Canada, France, Germany, India, Taiwan and China.
Lotte Chemical has manufacturing facilities in South Korea, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.