LHSAA State baseball tournament resumes Sunday

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has decided to resume games Sunday in the hopes of avoiding the threat of bad weather that is looming over the area the next two days.
“Knowing we were going to have some weather, we were going to have some contingency plans in place,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said Thursday night on the Life Resources Bottom Line show on WGSO 990 AM. “We had horrible rain and lightning delays. We had a lightning strike hit a tree behind Field 37 and (started) a fire.”
Three games were in the middle of play when they were delayed by lightning.
Bonine said many factors were considered in the decision, including having to play on Mother’s Day and graduation preparation. Bonine also told the radio show that pitchers who went today are free to pitch Sunday.
“Everybody will have fresh arms," Bonine told the Life Resources Bottom Line show. "The pitchers who threw today will be able to come back.”
Bonine also admitted there were talks of moving the Division I bracket to New Orleans, however that discussion was brief.
“We did have a conversation about that, but the weather (forecast) is the same,” Bonine said. “There wasn’t an in-depth conversation because the band of weather is all across south Louisiana."
Below is an updated schedule for the tournament.
Updated schedule:
Sunday, May 12
Semifinals
Class 1A: Grand Lake vs. Kentwood, resumes 10 a.m. (Suspended in fourth inning with Kentwood leading Grand Lake 4-1)
Class 3A: Sterlington vs. Berwick, resumes 10:30 a.m.
Class 4A: Tioga vs. Benton, resumes 11 a.m.
Class 1A: Oberlin vs. Merryville, noon
Class 3A: South Beauregard vs. Iowa, 12:30 p.m.
Class 4A: Lakeshore vs. Breaux Bridge, 1 p.m.
Division II: University vs. Parkview, 3 p.m.
Division I: Catholic-Baton Rouge vs. Rummel, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Barbe vs. West Monroe, 4 p.m.
Division II: St. Charles vs. St. Thomas More, 6 p.m.
Division I: St. Paul’s vs. Brother Martin, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Parkway vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 13
Finals
Class C: Summerfield vs. Simpson, 11:30 a.m.
Division V: Runnels vs. Northside Christian, noon
Division IV: Opelousas Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Division III: Calvary Baptist vs. Ascension Episcopal, 3 p.m.
Class B: Pitkin vs. Converse, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A: Kinder vs. Doyle, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14
Finals
Class 1A: Teams TBA, 11:30 a.m.
Division II: Teams TBA, noon
Class 3A: Teams TBA, 2:30 p.m.
Division I: Teams TBA, 3 p.m.
Class 4A: Teams TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Teams TBA, 6 p.m.
KPLC sports reporter Brady Renard says lightning hit a tree in the park.
