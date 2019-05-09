Lake Charles man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on April 27, authorities said.
The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of South Railroad Avenue around 7 p.m., according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, with the Lake Charles Police Department.
Keenum said during the investigation, detectives identified Javeon Jaron Green, 18, as the suspect.
An arrest warrant for assault by drive-by shooting and possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies was issued by Judge Sharon Wilson, Keenum said.
Green was taken into custody by the Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT Team and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on May 8.
Green’s bond is set at $35,000.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.