Indorama releases statement after flare stack struck by lightning

“At approximately 11:30 a.m., Indorama Ventures tripped offline due to a direct lightning strike within the unit that resulted in flaring and loss of steam to the flare. The loss of steam resulted in a brief period of excessive smoke from the flare. The boilers are now back on line producing steam for the flare and eliminating the excessive smoke. Company officials notified the Office of Emergency Preparedness regarding the incident and will continue its investigation of the incident. Indorama appreciates the patience and support of the local community and encourage the public to utilize its hotline at (337) 502-4754 for up-to-date information regarding its operations.”