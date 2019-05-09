Indorama releases statement after flare stack struck by lightning

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Indorama flare stack was struck by lightning Thursday morning, officials with Indorama said.
Indorama tripped offline when it was struck by lightning around 11:30 a.m., causing the loss of steam to the flare, which in turn resulted in thick smoke from the flare.
Indorama a statement:
“At approximately 11:30 a.m., Indorama Ventures tripped offline due to a direct lightning strike within the unit that resulted in flaring and loss of steam to the flare. The loss of steam resulted in a brief period of excessive smoke from the flare. The boilers are now back on line producing steam for the flare and eliminating the excessive smoke. Company officials notified the Office of Emergency Preparedness regarding the incident and will continue its investigation of the incident. Indorama appreciates the patience and support of the local community and encourage the public to utilize its hotline at (337) 502-4754 for up-to-date information regarding its operations.”
Dick Gremillion, head of OEP, said there was no offsite impact.
Several viewers have sent KPLC pictures of black smoke coming from the Indorama flare stack around midday, although the smoke has since stopped.
