Former Fenton housing authority director sentenced for embezzlement

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The former executive director of the Fenton Housing Authority has been sentenced to six months in prison for embezzling more than $33,000.
Gwen Jackson, 35, of Fenton, must also pay back the money she stole from the housing authority and will be on supervised release for three years.
Jackson pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2019. She admitted to investigators she embezzled over $33,000 from FHA checks for her own personal benefit between March and September of 2017.
“Jackson was hired as executive director in February of 2017 and was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the housing authority complex, which included access to business checks and the accounting ledger,” according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
