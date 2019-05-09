FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms today as the flood threat continues to increase

This very active storm track will continue in to Saturday where I expect more storm complexes to move overhead along the stalled front, further complicating the forecast with development and exact timing through the day very difficult to nail down until once the clusters of storms begin to develop. With that said, there will be periods of time where rain won’t fall Saturday, therefore you’ll need to stay weather aware, track the radar on our KPLC weather app and be prepared to take action if warnings are issued for your area.