FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms today as the flood threat continues to increase

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Following the very active night of storms across most of our northern parishes last night, storms are already beginning to fire back up early and will start to push in to Southwest Louisiana through the morning hours.
Storms could quickly turn severe with damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Therefore, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared not only for today but also for Friday and Saturday as storms each day could be severe in addition to the growing threat of flooding as rains accumulate over the next 72 hours.
Heading out the door this morning you may not have to deal with rain or storms, but make sure to carry your KPLC Weather App on the go and stay weather aware as these storms will be heavy, slow moving and will capable of dumping high amounts of rain in a short amount of time.
Friday will likely begin with storms early in the day and multiple rounds of strong to severe storms as very difficult to time storm complexes develop and move across the area along a stalled front overhead Southwest Louisiana. These storm complexes will all be capable of severe weather and flooding, with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches possible each day today through Saturday with accumulated totals of 4 to 8 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches possible through Sunday.
This very active storm track will continue in to Saturday where I expect more storm complexes to move overhead along the stalled front, further complicating the forecast with development and exact timing through the day very difficult to nail down until once the clusters of storms begin to develop. With that said, there will be periods of time where rain won’t fall Saturday, therefore you’ll need to stay weather aware, track the radar on our KPLC weather app and be prepared to take action if warnings are issued for your area.
By Sunday, the front moves far enough east that the greatest threat for rain and storms will likely move out of the area by afternoon and leave part of the day to see improvement, although the attention will then turn toward rising river levels and the possibility of water releases from the spillway at Toledo Bend Reservoir once the reservoir level reaches and exceeds 172.50’ which will likely occur well before Sunday at the rate storms have been training over Sabine and Vernon parishes since Wednesday night.
Stay tuned to KPLC and KVHP for the latest weather updates, and be prepared to take action in a moment’s notice if severe weather and/or flooding begins to occur as it could happen quickly with the current weather pattern in place.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.