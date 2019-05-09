FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG - Severe weather expected today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We have up-to-date info on weather in Southwest Louisiana.
Today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day as severe storms are expected with a threat of flooding.
Here are tips to stay weather aware.
FLARING
1 p.m.: Several viewers have sent KPLC pictures of black smoke coming from the Indorama flare stack around midday, although the smoke has since stopped.
Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Emergency Preparedness director, said that lightning struck the flare stack, although he could not confirm if that was what was causing the black smoke. He said there is no need for any protective action at this time.
KPLC has reached out to Indorama for more information.
POWER OUTAGES
11:50 a.m. - A number of power outages have been reported in our area.
Beauregard Electric is reporting 416 customers are currently without power in the Kinder area.
Entergy is reporting 316 customers are without power along Highway 165 north of Iowa and Lacassine.
TRAFFIC
12:10 p.m. - Both Eastbound and Westbound along the I-210 bridge are closed. Traffic is backed up to Sulphur for motorists traveling Eastbound. The Westbound route is currently backed up to the Nelson St. entrance.
There is reportedly also a wreck along I-10 Westbound backing up traffic into Lake Charles.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.