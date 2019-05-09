First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and strong storms likely through Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, it is a First Alert Weather Day. This is for the threat of severe weather and heavy rain. Flooding is the greatest threat with rain expected to hang around for most of the day. In some areas, there could be up to 4 or 5 inches of rain just today. Other threats include damaging winds and hail. There is a small risk for tornadoes, but one or two cannot be ruled out.
This evening, there will still be a lot of rain around. There is a good chance some of these showers and storms linger into the overnight hours. That will mean that a lot of rain will be falling throughout the day and rainfall totals will be high. Make sure to watch out for any street flooding.
Overnight, the rain will likely continue. It is a little uncertain with these computer models having a tough time forecasting these upper-level disturbances. I think there will be rain that moves through tonight bringing a lot of heavy rain. The timing is more of the issue; not a matter of if it will happen or not. Even overnight, there could be some severe thunderstorms that move through.
Friday will no surprise have more rain. It will be another First Alert Weather Day. This is not so much for the threat of severe weather, but rather the heavy rainfall that may cause flooding. It should come in waves, so it will not be one long continuous event. Therefore, there may be breaks in the rain, but whenever it does rain, it will be very heavy. Rain chances on Friday are up to 80%.
This next weekend also looks to have scattered showers and storms. I have an 80% chance of rain for Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday. There is a chance Sunday turns out to be nice in the afternoon. We’ll have to wait on the timing of these storms. I would have an indoor plan alternative particularly for Saturday. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the mid 80s.
Later in the day on Sunday, a stalled front that has brought all the rain, will begin to move to the south and east. Therefore, the rain chances should start to come to an end. Fingers crossed that this turns out to be true. Especially since Sunday is Mother’s Day. There is a chance Sunday afternoon becomes a nice day.
With all of the rain expected, that may cause street flooding for a brief time. It may also cause some river levels to rise. Toledo Bend is already close to action stage, so there may be some releases throughout the week. Here at home, we are expected to see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches Monday next week. Then we must take into account the rain farther north that will move downstream. We will watch the river levels and keep you updated.
Next week is a little in question. There is a lot of uncertainty if there will be rain as we begin next week or not. That is because there is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models. We will have to wait and see what the weather holds as we get closer.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.