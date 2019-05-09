DeQuincy Chief of Police resigns after 25 years

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy Chief of Police Michael Suchanek confirms he submitted his letter of resignation on May 1.
Suchanek says he resigned after many years as chief in order to spend more time with his family.
"I’ve served a good people of DeQuincy for 30 years, 25 of that as Chief of Police. I just felt it was the right time to step down,” Suchanek said.
Though he is resigning, he says he is not retiring. Suchanek says he plans to maintain a presence in the police force in some capacity.
Suchanek says he applied for the position just five years into his job as a DeQuincy police officer and has been chief ever since.
Roy Williams will be interim chief until the mayor fills the position.
The city is already taking applications.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.