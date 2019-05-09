Authorities searching for suspect near John Stine Road following police chase

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is at large following a police chase that began in Sulphur and ended in Westlake, authorities say.
Mel Estess, Sulphur Police Department spokeperson, said the pursuit ended on John Stine Road, around the National Golf Club of Louisiana, where the driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle.
Authorities are searching the area.
Westlake High School is under precautionary lockdown. Holly Holland, Calcasieu School Board spokesperson, said all students are safe. A precautionary lockdown at Western Heights Elementary has been lifted.
Estess said the pursuit involved a stolen vehicle and traveled down Beglis Parkway onto Old Spanish Trail into Westlake.
