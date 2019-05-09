AG: Illegal alien arrested for distributing child porn

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man reportedly living in the country illegally has been arrested for distributing juvenile porn.
“Unfortunately, this type of arrest is not new to law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Just last month, our office arrested another child sexual predator residing in this country illegally. And in the past two months, law enforcement around the capitol region have arrested two illegal aliens wanted in their home countries for murder.”
Nery Wilfredo Lopez Alvarado, 34, was arrested for distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old. Officials say he was living in the United States illegally.
“Crimes against children inflict continuous and life-long damage,” said General Landry. “So we will never waver in doing all that we legally can to bring child predators to justice.“
After agents in General Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they conducted a joint investigation with the Homeland Security Investigations, United States Customs and Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Alvardo was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. After being booked, the United States Customs and Border Protection Agency placed a detainer on Alvardo for being illegally in the country.
