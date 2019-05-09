Acadian ‘Medic of the Year’ award given to Lake Charles EMT

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - Serving right here in Lake Charles, Emergency Medical Technician Tyler Weaver was chosen as Acadian Ambulances 2019 EMT of the year.
"The people that go to work every day and exemplify the Acadian way,” Weaver said. “It means the world to me that I get to go to people’s houses on their worst day and be the light in the dark for them."
He was picked out of 18 nominated from Louisiana and Mississippi. Weaver says this is the highlight of his career.
Weaver was honored alongside his former ambulance partner Mike Richard, who also worked in Lake Charles. Weaver said to be able to share the award with not only his coworker, but his friend is the biggest honor of all.
“We’re validated in such a way that’s incomparable to anything else,” Weaver said.
