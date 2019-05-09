Abandoned home in DeQuincy burns down

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department is reporting that a abandoned home on Stephen Rd. has burned down.
The Dequincy Fire Department, the Ward 6 Fire Department, and the Houston River Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. this morning, May 9, 2019.
On arrival the firefighters saw that home’s walls had already collapsed.
Firefighters safely extinguished the fire with no injuries to anyone on the scene and no damage to any neighboring property.
