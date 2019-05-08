‘You don’t bite other puppies, idiot!’: Video shows doggy daycare owner hitting dog with stick

GRAND JUNCTION, CO (KKCO/KJCT/Gray News) – Newly released video appears to show the owner of a dog daycare hitting a dog several times, KKCO reported.
The video appears to show the owner of Playcare Pets, Stacy Erdman, hitting a dog with a stick or pole screaming, "You don't bite other puppies. Idiot!"
Sasha Ross sent the video to KKCO TV.
The incident allegedly happened earlier this year.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture is investigating the incident. The department confirmed a complaint against the business has been filed.
Ross said she used to run her grooming business out of the same facility and claims she saw similar acts of animal cruelty on a regular basis.
She said employees would leave dogs on the table and in the tub and forget about them.
Erdman said she did not actually hit the dog.
She said she was swinging a “bendable plastic tube” near him because he had just attacked another dog, but claims she never made contact.
Mesa County Animal Services is also doing its own investigation.
