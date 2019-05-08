13-year-old, 16-year-old arrested for killing 54-year-old man in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - A 54-year-old man was found dead Tuesday when Lafayette police responded to a call of shots fired.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. May 7 on Edison Street, which is off University Avenue, about 1 mile south of Interstate 10.
A 13-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested for second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
The 13-year-old also faces counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The 16-year-old faces additional counts of possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
