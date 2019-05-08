Ways to save on summer vacations

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There’s just a few weeks of school left, so now’s the time to lock down your plans for those highly sought-after summer vacations.
Unfortunately, they can be really expensive. A recent Bankrate survey revealed we spend an average of $2,000 per vacation.
However, there are ways to cut back on some of your travel fees.
For starters, try to be flexible about when you take your vacation. Studies show that avoiding the crowd by going in the later part of summer will certainly save you money. Prices start dropping in early to mid-august, so if you can wait, you’re likely to get a much better deal.
Also, don’t believe everything you hear when it comes to airfare prices. You’ve probably heard that it’s “the earlier the cheaper” when it comes to booking plane tickets, but that’s not always the case. Many travel agents suggest signing up for “fare alerts” so you know when the price drops because you may just get lucky and snag an extremely cheap flight days before take-off.
Another myth is that buying two-way tickets is cheaper. Some travel sites just want you to think that so you pay for both up front, on their site, rather than going to another site for your return flight. Look into buying one-way tickets to save some cash.
And when all else fails, go skiing this summer. Visiting an area with lower temperatures will also result in lower prices.
Lastly, consult a travel agent. They can typically find you some of the lowest prices, and will often charge the company, not the consumer.
As a side note, be careful of deals that sound too good to be true, as summer vacation scams are common this time of year.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.