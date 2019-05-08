Tree safety tips ahead of storms moving in later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday morning, a healthy-looking tree fell in Jennings, taking power lines down with it.
KPLC set out to learn what you should be doing to make sure your trees are safe, especially ahead of storms moving in later this week.
Most of us know that when a tree dies, it need to be removed.
That was the scene on Wednesday at Sam Houston Jones State Park, where a dead tree was leaning over the playground.
“We wanted to catch it early," said Jason Guillory, the park manager. “We didn’t want no kids to get hurt or equipment to get messed up, so we got the ball rolling, and take it down.”
That’s where Mark’s Tree Service came in.
Mark Deshotel has been in the business for more than 15 years.
He said you don’t have to wait for a tree to die, often, proactive is the best approach.
“Some of your bigger trees, it’s good to keep trimmed up, that way whenever you get high winds, the winds just go though the tree more easily, without breaking limbs or uprooting," Deshotel said.
He said uprooting can especially be an issue when there’s been a lot of rain and the roots are saturated, especially if they’re in low-lying areas that stay wet.
Deshotel added, it’s about more than just aesthetics,.
Keeping your trees healthy and maintained really comes down to safety.
“Helps prevent homeowners from damaging their roofs or yards or cars or kids," Deshotel said.
Something that Guillory reinforced, saying if you have large trees on your property, you need to stay vigilant.
“Homes, cars, anything. Just check it out and take a look at it, and if you’re not sure, reach out and get with somebody who does," Guillory said.
Deshotel said if you’re looking to call in a professional, you need to make sure they are a certified arborist.
According to the International Society of Arboriculture, that certification requires three or more years of full-time work in arboriculture, and/or a degree in the field of arboriculture, horticulture, landscape architecture, or forestry.
