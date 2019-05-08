Traffic congestion on I-10 bridge

By Patrick Deaville | May 8, 2019 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:32 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are reporting traffic congestion on the I-10 bridge due to a stalled vehicle along eastbound and a stalled 18-wheeler as well as a crash along westbound.

Traffic is currently backed up to Sulphur on I-10 eastbound and Enterprise Blvd. on westbound.

Congestion on I-10 due to stalled tractor trailer
Congestion on I-10 due to stalled tractor trailer (KPLC)

Traffic is being diverted off I-10 westbound and authorities are asking motorists to avoid this route while they work to clear the lanes.

Expect traffic delays along this route eastbound.

