Traffic congestion on I-10 bridge

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are reporting traffic congestion on the I-10 bridge due to a stalled vehicle along eastbound and a stalled 18-wheeler as well as a crash along westbound.
Traffic is currently backed up to Sulphur on I-10 eastbound and Enterprise Blvd. on westbound.
Traffic is being diverted off I-10 westbound and authorities are asking motorists to avoid this route while they work to clear the lanes.
Expect traffic delays along this route eastbound.
