Tornado watch issued for Vernon Parish until 11 p.m.

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish is part of a large area of northwest Louisiana parishes counties under a tornado watch until 11 p.m.
The tornado watch also covers a few Arkansas counties and several counties in Texas.
A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
“TORNADO WATCH: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states."
KPLC’s First Alert Weather Team is saying that there is an increased chance of rains and severe weather as we finish the week.
