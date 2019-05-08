SWLApreps baseball playoffs: Semifinal round recap

Like Class 1A, the Lake Area is guaranteed to have one team playing for a state title as district foes Iowa and South Beauregard will meet in the semifinal round. When the two teams faced off earlier this season, Iowa came out on top handing South Beauregard their only district loss of the year. This will be the second postseason meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Knights in three years as the two teams faced off in the 3A state championship game in 2017.