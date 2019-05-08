SWLApreps baseball playoffs: Semifinal round recap

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The semifinal round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs sees 10 #SWLApreps teams in play with hopes to advance to the state title game. Below is a recap of each matchup and an upcoming schedule of games.
CLASS B - (1) Pitkin 9 - (5) Glenmora 1
The top-seeded Pitkin Tigers are headed to the Class B championship game after rolling Glenmora 9-1 on Wednesday. It’s Pitkin’s first championship appearance since the Tigers made eight straight from 1992-99. Pitkin took an early 1-0 lead after back-to-back Glenmora errors and thanks to a sac fly, the Tigers went into the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead. Pitkin’s bats came alive in the sixth and a few more Wildcat errors helped the Tigers take a commanding 9-1 lead into the final inning. Pitkin will face the winner of Converse and Quitman, Friday at 4:00 PM.
CLASS 2A - (8) Loreauville at (5) Kinder — 5/8, 4:30 PM @Field #40
Kinder is making its third straight trip and will face off against a familiar opponent in Loreauville— it’ll be a rematch of last year’s semifinal round.
CLASS 2A - (2) Doyle vs. (3) Welsh — 5/8, 7:30 PM @ Field #40
The Greyhounds will aim to hoist a gold trophy this time around as the school finished as the 2A runner-ups last season.
CLASS 1A - (1) Grand Lake vs. (4) Kentwood — 5/9, 10:00 AM @ Field #37
Top-seeded Grand Lake is making its third straight trip to the state tournament and will look to bring home a state title after falling in the championship game two seasons ago.
CLASS 1A - 10) Merryville vs. (6) Oberlin — 5/9, 1:00 PM @ Field #37
Southwest Louisiana is once again loaded in Class 1A with three teams still alive. The area is guaranteed another state championship game participant as Oberlin and defending champion Merryville will meet in the semifinal round. The Tigers downed the Panthers in each of the regular season meetings.
CLASS 3A - (3) South Beauregard vs. (10) Iowa — 5/9, 1:30 PM @ Field #40
Like Class 1A, the Lake Area is guaranteed to have one team playing for a state title as district foes Iowa and South Beauregard will meet in the semifinal round. When the two teams faced off earlier this season, Iowa came out on top handing South Beauregard their only district loss of the year. This will be the second postseason meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Knights in three years as the two teams faced off in the 3A state championship game in 2017.
CLASS 5A - (5) West Monroe vs. (1) Barbe — 5/9, 5:00 PM @ Field #41
Top-seed Barbe finds themselves back in Sulphur for the second straight season but the Bucs have come away empty-handed in recent years. The school’s last title came in 2016, when Barbe capped off a three-peat. Barbe will face the team that handed them their first loss of 2019 in No. 5 West Monroe, Thursday evening.
CLASS 5A - (3) Parkway vs. (2) Sam Houston — 5/9, 8:00 PM @Field #41
No. 2 Sam Houston meanwhile has been without a state championship for the last 18 years with their most recent coming in 2001 as a 4A program. The senior-laden Broncos will aim to change that as the team is making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.