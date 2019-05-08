SWLA Arrest Report - May 7, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 7, 2019.
Mccarter Montanna Edwards, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Shannah Chanise Anderson, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Catherine Rene Risher Moore, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Megan Lynn Schexnider, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; expired plates.
Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 28, Cameron: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kia Lashawn Lavergne, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court (2 charges).
Craig Anthony Thomas, 49, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting and officer by refusal to I.D.
Daniel Alan Young, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding; driving without a license.
Overy James Bigelow, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; use of weapons; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; contempt of court (2 charges).
Inez Ketchum Dowd, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); child endangerment; instate detainer.
Daniel Gomez-Sanchez, 34, Oberlin: Federal detainer (2 charges).
Dillan Michael Watkins, 21, Ragley: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court; probation violation.
Nathaniel Paul Bernard, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Dustin Paul Courmier, 28, Vinton: Contempt of court.
Mark Lee Wilson, 40, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; instate detainer.
Chad Dustin Gore, 40, Starks: Contempt of court.
Timothy Wayne Bernard, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Damien Wayne Blake: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000; flight from an officer; resisting an officer with force; ownership of a vicious dog.
Tristan Jon Simon, 23, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Nigel Xaviera Freeman, 23, DeRidder: Burglary; arson; violations of protective orders.
Precious Nicole Duhon, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; switched license plate; passing a parked emergency vehicle; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; driving with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.
