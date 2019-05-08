Sandbag locations throughout Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Flooding is likely in parts of Southwest Louisiana through the weekend.
Should you need sandbags, here is a list of active sandbag locations in SWLA.
Sandbags are available 24 hours a day when there is a threat of severe weather. Residents must furnish shovels.
- Moss Bluff: 461 Parish Road
- Hayes: 7085 La. 14 East
- Lake Charles: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road
- Lake Charles: 2320 Smith Road
- Sulphur: 2911 Post Oak Road
- DeQuincy: 1275 Plum Street
- Iowa: 1726 Parish Barn Road
- DeRidder - 1335 1st Ave
- Longville - 5711 Hwy 171
- Sugartown and Dry Creek - 6599 Hwy 26
- Lake Arthur - Community Center at 701 8th St.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.