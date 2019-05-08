Sandbag locations throughout Southwest Louisiana

Sandbags are available 24 hours a day when there is a threat of severe weather. Residents must furnish shovels.

By Ben Terry | April 5, 2019 at 6:49 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 9:14 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Flooding is likely in parts of Southwest Louisiana through the weekend.

Should you need sandbags, here is a list of active sandbag locations in SWLA.

Calcasieu Parish -

  • Moss Bluff: 461 Parish Road
  • Hayes: 7085 La. 14 East
  • Lake Charles: James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road
  • Lake Charles: 2320 Smith Road
  • Sulphur: 2911 Post Oak Road
  • DeQuincy: 1275 Plum Street
  • Iowa: 1726 Parish Barn Road

Beauregard Parish -

  • DeRidder - 1335 1st Ave
  • Longville - 5711 Hwy 171
  • Sugartown and Dry Creek - 6599 Hwy 26

Jeff Davis Parish -

  • Lake Arthur - Community Center at 701 8th St.

