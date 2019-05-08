Performers arriving for Chennault International Airshow

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The 2019 Chennault International Airshow begins this weekend and the performers are already arriving.
In fact, you may have heard them flying over the area.
The Airshow begins with a twilight show on Friday and continues with shows on Saturday and Sunday.
There is the threat of bad weather, but Airshow officials say preparations as they monitor the weather.
Tickets to the Airshow are non-refundable, but officials say if Friday or Saturday’s show is cancelled, those tickets will be able to be used at one of the remaining shows.
For more information, visit chennaultairshow.com.
TICKETS
Advance tickets are $20 and may be ordered online at chennaultairshow.com. Tickets are $24 at the gate. All children 12 and under are admitted free.
CHENNAULT AIRSHOW SCHEDULE
(Times and performers are subject to change)
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Twilight Show, when selected performers will add streaking of light and the fiery glow of thrust — giving a whole different view of Airshow highlights. Gates open at 5 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. and performances taking place into the evening.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, MAY 11-12
Full show with all performers and attractions takes place on both days. Gates on both days open at 9 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m.
PERFORMERS
- F-22 Raptor fighter jet
- Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, which has twin Rolls-Royce Bristol Viper Jet Engines totaling 24,000 horsepower.
- BMX star Terry Adams of Louisiana.
- Matt Younkin’s Beech 18.
- Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter.
- Red Bull jump/dive team.
- Four T-38 aircraft.
- Randy Ball’s Soviet-era MiG-17F.
- Wild Blue Rodeo, featuring Louisiana’s own Josh “Tater” Boudreaux.• Phillips 66 Aerostars precision aerobatic team.
- Aerobatic pilot Kevin Coleman.
- Red Bull aerobatic pilot Kirby Chambliss.
- Heritage Flight with the F-22 Raptor and vintage P-51.
- Wild Blue Rodeo with Louisiana’s own Lt. Colonel Joshua “Tater” Boudreaux, a former Air Force F-16 fighter pilot.
- The “American Dream,” a vintage P-40 Warhawk.
- Wing walker Ashley Shelton.
- Aerobatic pilot Jacquie B.
- Aerobatic pilot Matt Younkin.
- The Alabama Boys Flying Circus.
- Precision Exotics dream-car drives.
- The historic “Texas Raiders,” one of a handful B-17 “Flying Fortress” airplanes still flying.
GROUND EXHIBTS
- B-52 bomber. The famous B-52, more formally known as the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, is an American long-range, subsonic, jet-powered bomber.
- Lake Area Radio Kontrol (LARK) models, offering scale-model planes.
- Dash Aerosports. It’s your turn in the cockpit with a display that offers a virtual-reality flying experience for people of all ages.
- DreamBIG Cockpit Simulator. It’s an authentic fighter cockpit —a fully restored unit from an A07D Corsair II attack fighter — that offers an interactive tour and photo opportunity for $10.
- Sasol STEM Tent. It’s a showcase of hands-on exhibits tied to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) areas, with McNeese State University and SOWELA taking part. It illustrates the Airshow’s core mission of supporting STEM education in our local schools.
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Kids Zone. Kids can take a break from the action and enjoy free play and inflatables.
- Sierra Aeronautics. For a separate fee, fans can witness the airshow sky-side with a ride in a classic Bell 47 Helicopter.
- Louisiana Air National Guard F-15s (two).
- U.S. Naval Reserve F/A-18.
- SOWELA’s Boeing 727.
- Boeing 737.
- T-6 Texan II from Columbus AFB, Mississippi.
- A-10 Thunderbolts (two) from Tuscon.
- KC-135R from McConnell AFR, Kansas.
- C-5 from San Antonio AFR.
- C-17 from Altus AFB, Oklahoma.
- Bell H-13 Sioux Warrior.
- 1955 T-34A.
- Cessna 182.
- U.S. Coast Guard 26-foot rescue boat.
- Motorized parasail.
- Vintage 1955 Jeep.
- Louisiana Air National Guard Humvee.
