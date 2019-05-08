Parent sues school district after son trapped, dragged in school bus door

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSTU/CNN) - A school district in Utah is facing a racial discrimination lawsuit after video surfaced of a school bus driver allegedly closing the door on a biracial student and driving with him hanging from the bus.
The child’s mother decided to take legal action.
Surveillance video from inside the bus shows several students getting off before John Naisbitt closes the bus doors right behind the 14-year-old boy.
“I couldn`t even comprehend how it could happen,” said Brenda Mayes, the boy’s mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Video shows the students panic as the bus moves forward for an estimated 20 seconds, dragging the child close to the tires.
“I was glad he didn’t kill him,” Mayes said. “I was glad he didn’t go under the wheel.”
The boy’s mother, Mayes, argues Naisbitt shouldn’t even have been driving the bus on February 4.
The suit argues the driver had a history of misconduct against children of color dating back to 2017.
"Something failed,” Mayes said. “They have a responsibility, when I put my kids, send them off to school, they have a responsibility to make sure they are safe."
To prevent from getting fired, Naisbitt said he retired three days after the incident.
"Not at all,” said Naisbitt, when asked if he was racist. “No. Look at my dog. He’s as black as could be.”
Naisbitt said eight buses were lined up behind his when he warned the students he was moving forward.
He argues the incident was staged after he disciplined the boy’s brother.
“I didn’t see him in there, if I had, I would have stopped,” Naisbitt said.
In response to the suit, the district said any issues of discrimination are thoroughly investigated.
“The Davis School District takes any claims of racial discrimination seriously and does not tolerate any form of racial discrimination in our schools,” the school district said in a statement.
"If they don`t tolerate it, why do they tolerate it in this case?" Robert Sykes said.
The lawsuit is asking for unspecified damages.
Copyright 2019 KSTU via CNN. All rights reserved.