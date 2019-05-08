Man jumps from window of Courthouse in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A St. Mary Parish man jumped out of a 6th floor window at the Parish Courthouse, according to a news release from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The man was supposed to appear in court this morning for a child support hearing, according to KATC News in Lafayette.
The news release said the man went to the restroom and jumped out of the window. He was located in the area near the courthouse.
According to the news release, the man was not an inmate at the time of the incident therefore this is not being investigated as an escape.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
