LSU football recruiting net goes nationwide for the class of 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six states and Washington D.C. makeup the LSU 2020 recruiting class so far. Four from Texas, three from Louisiana and California. Fourteen total recruits hauled in by coach Ed Orgeron.
In 2019, nine recruits signed with LSU from the state of Louisiana. This recruiting cycle, the Tigers are taking it coast-to-coast.
“We’re excited. We decided this year we were going to go national. Obviously we’re doing a good job in California, a good job in DC, great job in Texas. Looks like the Ohio area is opening up to us, there’s a lot of interest there. When you recruit national, it takes a lot of work. Our guys are on the road recruiting 24/7 right now. I have an excellent staff,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
Rivals ranks LSU’s class No. 2 for the class of 2020. Clemson currently leads, with Alabama in third.
Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recuits
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recuit
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
