LSU football recruiting net goes nationwide for the class of 2020

“We’re excited. We decided this year we were going to go national. Obviously we’re doing a good job in California, a good job in DC, great job in Texas. Looks like the Ohio area is opening up to us, there’s a lot of interest there. When you recruit national, it takes a lot of work. Our guys are on the road recruiting 24/7 right now. I have an excellent staff,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.