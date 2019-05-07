LSU football recruiting net goes nationwide for the class of 2020

LSU football recruiting net goes nationwide for the class of 2020
Rakim Jarrett is a 5-star wide receiver out of Washington D.C. that committed to LSU. (Source: Rakim Jarrett Instagram)
By Garland Gillen | May 7, 2019 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 10:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six states and Washington D.C. makeup the LSU 2020 recruiting class so far. Four from Texas, three from Louisiana and California. Fourteen total recruits hauled in by coach Ed Orgeron.

In 2019, nine recruits signed with LSU from the state of Louisiana. This recruiting cycle, the Tigers are taking it coast-to-coast.

“We’re excited. We decided this year we were going to go national. Obviously we’re doing a good job in California, a good job in DC, great job in Texas. Looks like the Ohio area is opening up to us, there’s a lot of interest there. When you recruit national, it takes a lot of work. Our guys are on the road recruiting 24/7 right now. I have an excellent staff,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Rivals ranks LSU’s class No. 2 for the class of 2020. Clemson currently leads, with Alabama in third.

Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recuits

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recuit

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.