Legal Corner: Construction lighting is disturbing my residence, is there an ordinance?

If that fails, then we suggest that the viewer gather evidence to present to the enforcement officer. So, what the viewer should do is (1) tape or record the dogs barking, being sure the time of day is noted, (2) tape/record the dogs every time they bark after hours or during the night, with proof it is on a different day each time, and (3) be ready to hand over (or email) copies of the dogs barking to the officer, so as not to lose your original recordings. That should be enough, but if a hearing is required, you may also need to testify.