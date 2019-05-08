La. Tech routs No. 15 LSU at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU struggled on the mound and at the plate in a rout by Louisiana Tech at Alex Box Stadium Tuesday.
The Tigers (30-19) fell 12-1 to the Bulldogs (30-19).
LSU managed only four hits in the game to Tech’s 17.
Chase Costello started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed four runs on five hits in two innings of work. He is 0-1 on the season.
An error and then a single to right field resulted in two runs in the first inning for the Bulldogs.
They went on to put up two more runs in the third for the 4-0 lead. A sac fly yielded another run in the fourth inning.
A solo home run in the fifth inning made it 6-0. Louisiana Tech also scored one run in the sixth inning to go up 7-0.
In the bottom of the seventh, a single by Daniel Cabrera sent Cade Beloso home for LSU’s lone run of the game.
Tech then went on to score four runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to go up 12-1.
LSU will hit the road for a series against Arkansas in Fayetteville starting Thursday.
