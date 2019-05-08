Johns’ bill to earmark settlement money for new I-10 bridge passes through Senate

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A proposed law that could help fund a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge is making favorable progress through the session this year. it aims to dedicate any lawsuit money to building the bridge
Just about everyone agrees a new I-10 bridge is needed.
For years, litigation over a 1994 chemical spill has contributed to delays in getting a new bridge. There were concerns about disturbing residual ethylene dichloride pollution underground.
If and when that lawsuit is settled, State Sen. Ronnie Johns wants to make sure the money is dedicated to building a new bridge.
“My bill says that that money will not go into the general fund of the budget. It will be used strictly for funding of the building of a new bridge. Now, we have no idea how much money that is. It could be a relatively large amount of money, it could be, a small amount of money, but whatever it is, we feel strongly that that money should be used,” said Johns.
Johns agrees a new bridge is needed and wants to help speed progress along for so many reasons.
“The problem is the height of the bridge, there’s no emergency lanes on the bridge, it’s outlived its usefulness. The traffic count is just horrendous on the bridge. It is absolutely affecting tourism, it’s affecting some of our local businesses in the Lake Charles area. Casino revenues are down from last year. I have no doubt the inability of people from Texas to get into the Lake Charles market easily is having some impact on them,” said Johns.
While a newly designed, modern bridge will be safer, Johns is confident the existing bridge is structurally sound for drivers who cross.
"Any problems with the structural integrity of that bridge, they would be shutting it down. There's too much liability there to risk safety on the bridge," Johns said.
Estimates on the cost of a new bridge range from $600 million to $800 million, but Johns predicts they won’t know until they eventually go out for proposals.
The bill next goes to the House Appropriations Committee. Johns says, so far, no opposition has surfaced.
Another bill, by Representative Mark Abraham, would provide for a toll authority that could one day help fund a new bridge.
