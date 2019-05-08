Hackberry residents react to President Trump visiting Cameron LNG

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) - Hackberry residents are starting the countdown to President Trump’s visit to Cameron Parish next week.
“I think it’s a good thing," Charles Marz said. "I’m looking forward to it. I want him to bring me a cap. I want one of them red caps. Make America Great Again. Yes! MAGA 2020, just MAGA, I’ll take either one.”
“Everybody was like surprised like what?" Carlos Lopez said. "We’re waiting. Everybody is excited. Everybody.” Lopez says he has worked at Cameron LNG for the last three years.
“Yeah I was a little shocked," Jim Brown said. "I didn’t realize he would take the time to come down this far to Cameron Parish. Real excited about that. I’m really glad to see he takes the time to come this far south.” Brown owns Brown’s Grocery in Hackberry, which recently celebrated 40 years of business.
“Very surprised and very happy to see him come," Carl Giles said. "I’d like to be down here when he came.”
Sheriff Ron Johnson says Secret Service will visit in a few days to prepare for the Commander in Chief’s arrival.
“The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office came up and called my Chief Deputy and let him know what was happening and let them know our first scheduled security meeting and things like that.”
For his third trip to Louisiana since his inauguration, President Trump will be visiting the Cameron LNG Export facility near Hackberry, where production is expected to begin within days, according to an executive.
Trump is expected to discuss liquefied natural gas and the jobs the industry produces when he visits May 14.
“We’re really excited about this because Hackberry, Cameron LNG, Chenier, Cameron Parish, Venture Global, it’s important to the nation," Johnson said. "Now President Trump being President Trump he realizes how important energy is. He’s going to use that energy and natural gas to promote America just like he said he was. So we are very excited about him coming.”
In April, Trump issued a pair of executive orders aimed at rolling back regulations on energy production and promoting fossil fuel development.
The Cameron site is expected to create 10,000 construction jobs as the build-out continues.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.