FIRST ALERT: A Tornado Watch has been issued for Vernon Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A tornado watch has been issued for Vernon Parish until 11 pm Wednesday night. This means conditions are favorable for the development of a tornado. Continue to monitor weather outlets and check our 7 Stormteam App frequently for updates!
Here is a current look at the line of storms approaching SWLA. Models are still insisting on the most severe of the weather staying to our north through the evening, but we will continue to monitor the line of storms as it approaches our area for any changes.
Be sure to download the KPLC 7 Stormteam app to check the radar through the evening hours and to get any watches or warnings that are issued!
