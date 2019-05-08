FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms today; stormy pattern through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With a large complex of storms over SE Texas that flooded much of the Houston metro area last night having dissipated offshore, our weather will much less eventful across Southwest Louisiana with a very warm and humid start to the day with temperatures in the middle 70s as you head out the door.
A few isolated storms are beginning to pop up across parts of the area as of 5:30 AM, so you certainly don’t want to head out the door without your rain gear today! Temperatures will warm up quickly today and set off a round of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon which will be capable of lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds.
The coverage of storms will be widely scattered but a quick inch of rain will be possible in any storms that pop up today. This threat of rain will continue into the evening with high resolution models pushing a large complex of storms into northern and central Louisiana tonight before midnight, but those storms likely won’t make it all the way into the all of Southwest Louisiana although northern portions of our viewing will see the best chance of storms returning tonight.
Considerable uncertainty in the short term continues as the front continues to crawl across Texas, moving even slower than expected yesterday and likely resulting in Thursday very similar to today with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected tomorrow as well, with an even higher chance. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and flash flooding the main threats. These storms will most likely not be an issue until the afternoon and evening, but as the front gets closer tomorrow night, a few storms could even return in the late night and overnight hours for Friday morning.
The front will finally arrive by Friday and send an even higher threat of heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding throughout the day Friday. You’ll need to monitor weather and road conditions Friday and Saturday before traveling to make sure you aren’t caught in a flash flood situation. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Saturday as this will be the last day of highly disruptive weather that will include another flood threat in addition to strong to even severe storms at times through the day.
The front will begin sliding east of our area on Sunday, bringing rains to an end by Sunday afternoon and a nice end to the weekend and dry start to next week before more scattered showers and storms return mid to late week.
The forecast remains unchanged regarding rain totals, with widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain accumulation expected through Sunday, although the higher end totals of 8 inches may not be seen areawide but more so in localized spots that get hit the hardest with multiple thunderstorm complexes through the weekend. River rises and possible releases from Toledo Bend Reservoir are still likely over the days ahead, so stay weather aware especially if you live near the flood plain of any area rivers, creeks, streams and bayous or have experienced flooding in past heavy rain events.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
