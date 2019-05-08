FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms today; stormy pattern through the weekend

Considerable uncertainty in the short term continues as the front continues to crawl across Texas, moving even slower than expected yesterday and likely resulting in Thursday very similar to today with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected tomorrow as well, with an even higher chance. A few storms could be severe with damaging winds, hail and flash flooding the main threats. These storms will most likely not be an issue until the afternoon and evening, but as the front gets closer tomorrow night, a few storms could even return in the late night and overnight hours for Friday morning.