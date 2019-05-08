First Alert Forecast: Increased rain chances and threat for severe weather as we finish this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, there will be a lot of clouds. Some of those clouds will looks rather ominous as if the rain will come any second. There will be a few showers possible, but it will for the most part be cloudy with no rain. I would still have an umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be warming up to the 80s again today.