First Alert Forecast: Increased rain chances and threat for severe weather as we finish this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the rest of the day, there will be a lot of clouds. Some of those clouds will looks rather ominous as if the rain will come any second. There will be a few showers possible, but it will for the most part be cloudy with no rain. I would still have an umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be warming up to the 80s again today.
This evening, there is a good chance some showers and storms make their way into Southwest Louisiana. There is a line of storms in central Texas that is heading in our direction. The computer models are trying to suggest that it will go to our north. That may be the case, but I would be prepared for some heavy rain in case the models are wrong. It should not be a pretty sunset.
Overnight, I am keeping a 30% chance of rain. There is uncertainty if there will be any rain at all. I am playing it safe by keeping at least a 30% chance all night. At the very least, there may be a couple showers with light rain.
Thursday, I believe will be a rainy day. The computer models are still not showing a lot of rain for Thursday, but they have struggled significantly with these upper-level disturbances. I think there is a good chance of rain, but timing it out, is extremely tricky. Rain is possible just about any time of the day. I would keep an umbrella with you as you go about your day. I am keeping the rain chance at 60%.
There is also the threat for some severe weather. There will be a low risk for Thursday as a cold front gets close to us. The threats include flash flooding and hail as the primary threats. Damaging winds are still possible, but not as high. Then the tornado threat should be the lowest, but still not completely ruled out.
By late Thursday, the computer models insist that the heavy rain will make an appearance. If this hold true, there will be a lot of heavy rain and storms later in the evening and overnight. That is also when we would expect any of that potential for severe weather.
Friday will possibly have the most rain. Late in the day on Thursday is when one upper-level disturbance may finally arrive. That will bring a lot of rain early Friday morning. Then there will be a second upper-level disturbance coming right behind the first. Therefore, the rain chances will be up to 80% for the day with the threat of some flooding.
This next weekend also looks to have scattered showers and storms. I have an 80% chance of rain for Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday. There is a chance Sunday turns out to be nice in the afternoon. We’ll have to wait on the timing of these storms. I would have an indoor plan alternative particularly for Saturday. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the mid 80s.
Later in the day on Sunday, that stalled front will begin to move to the south and east. Therefore, the rain chances should start to come to an end. Fingers crossed that this turns out to be true. Especially since Sunday is Mother’s Day.
With all of the rain expected, that may cause street flooding for a brief time. It may also cause some river levels to rise. Toledo Bend is already close to action stage, so there may be some releases throughout the week. Here at home, we are expected to see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches Monday next week. Then we must take into account the rain farther north that will move downstream. We will watch the river levels and keep you updated.
Next week is a little in question. There is a lot of uncertainty if there will be rain as we begin next week or not. That is because there is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models. We will have to wait and see what the weather holds as we get closer.
