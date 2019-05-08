DEQ Mobile air monitoring lab testing near Indorama

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is set up near the Indorama plant to monitor the air there. That comes after recent complaints about the facility.
For months residents have complained about the flare and the noise at the Indorama Ethylene plant.
"It's loud, loud, loud and going to rattle your windows and then it stops with the wind and then goes loud again," said Anita Abshire, who lives just west of the flare.
The bright lights.
"At night it lights my whole yard up. You can't sleep. Five to six months it's been going on like this," she said.
And Abshire has health concerns.
"It'll make my COPD act up and asthma and stuff like that. The other day it was black, you could see the black smoke coming out from that flare," she said.
Abshire’s pleased Louisiana DEQ has its mobile lab checking for pollutants in the air. David Wagenecht is a DEQ staff scientist.
“The mobile air monitoring lab can detect a wide variety of pollutants: sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds that have a high vapor pressure and are easily released into the air. Many of these are toxic and hazardous in nature although some of them are not,” he said.
Besides checking the air here, they can move around to take air samples in canisters for additional testing. Ultimately it can help determine if laws and regulations are being followed and if what’s sent to the flare is properly burned.
"Potentially, could be other compounds mixed in with that or improperly burned or insufficiently burned," said Wagenecht.
"Flaring instances are regulated but there are limits to how long and how often people can flare," he said.
The mobile lab can even test for dust and soot levels.
"Particulate matter can irritate ear, eyes, nose, lungs particularly maybe for vulnerable people-- asthmatics and the elderly," Wagenecht said.
He says the data is often used to confirm findings from field inspectors.
“Mostly our data is used for DEQ investigative to investigate further. Inspectors go on site. They'll do stack tests, they'll take further sampling. Rarely is one sample or sample event used for enforcement action," said Wagenecht.
Weather permitting, they plan to stay through the week.
In a statement, Indorama says they're cooperating with DEQ and feel they're in compliance with all federal and state permits.
The spokesman says they understand the flaring has been a nuisance and that they appreciate the patience and support of the community as they complete the commissioning phase of operations. Eventually the test results will be published on the DEQ web site.
Below is the full text of Indorama’s response.
Indorama Ventures is cooperating with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality as they conduct air quality testing on Carbide Drive near our operating facility. We are working with them and feel we are in compliance with all federal and state regulatory permits.
We understand our flaring has been a nuisance and we sincerely appreciate the patience and support of our community as we complete the commissioning phase of operations. Environmental stewardship and being a good corporate neighbor here in Southwest Louisiana is our priority along with the health and safety of our employees and the community. Indorama believes it is imperative that we do our part to protect our valuable natural resources now and in the future.
